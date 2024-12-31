22-year-old found dead with slit throat, cut injuries near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was found dead with a slit throat and other cut injuries on the face, near the Mappedu-Alapakkam road about 20km south of Chennai on Tuesday morning.

Identified as Surya, based on a tattoo on his right arm, the man is believed to have been murdered, though investigations by Tambaram police are still underway. The body was discovered by motorists passing the road who immediately alerted the cops.

Police sources said that Surya is a resident of Mappedu, a suburb near Tambaram. He is a speech-impaired person.

A crucial piece of evidence that cops are looking into is the top portion of a woman’s dress beside the body.

The body has been sent to the Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding that nobody has been arrested in the case so far.

Top officials of the Tambaram police commissionerate visited the spot to take stock of the situation. A sniffer dog was deployed as part of the investigation.

Police are also investigating if Surya’s name has featured in other police cases recently as it would provide clues to the motive of the suspected murder, sources said.