MDMK councillor urges Chennai Mayor to halt waste-to-energy plant at Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Ward 35 MDMK councillor S Jeevan urged Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya to abandon the proposed waste-to-energy incinerator at Kodungaiyur dumping yard at the council meeting on Monday.

He pointed at growing concern from residents and NGOs regarding the potential release of toxic fumes from the proposed plant, and said such projects would undermine the efforts of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

He asked the GCC to release a report confirming that the project would not cause harm if they stand by the plan.

During the zero-hour session, councillors raised concern about increasing stray cattle menace and the heavy fines (which can go up to Rs 10,000) imposed on violators.

In response, Priya assured them that one cattle shed will be established in each zone within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits by February 2025. These sheds will provide a designated space for cattle owners to house their animals, preventing them from roaming on the streets.

Ward 134 Councillor Uma Anandan asked about the number of vacancies in GCC departments for which the mayor responded that there are 5,061 vacancies in GCC, for which measures are being taken to fill them under the TNULB Act, 2023 during 2024-2025.