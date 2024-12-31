Security beefed up for New Year celebration in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai police have formed around 54 special teams to ensure that New Year celebrations pass off without any major incident. Police personnel will be preventing bike racing on city roads, while vehicle checks will be conducted at 425 locations.

Similarly Tambaram commissionerate will be deploying 3,000 personnel including locations along Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road. Special teams have also been formed to check bike racing. Drones will be used to monitor important locations, Tambaram police said.

Chennai police have banned bursting crackers in public places and residential areas. An anti-drowning unit has been formed to rescue people who might go for a swim and drown on the beaches, even though people have been barred from entering the sea.

Foreshore service road will be closed from 7 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1. Vehicle parking will not be allowed there. War memorial to Lighthouse stretch will be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1. No vehicle will be allowed from 8 pm at Elliots Beach. All flyovers will be closed for traffic from 10 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1.