Chennai: 11 kg ganja seized in two cases, Four held

CHENNAI: City police arrested four men and recovered 11 kg of ganja in two separate cases recently. Based on a tip-off, Anna Nagar Prohibition and Excise Wing police arrested three men at Perambur and allegedly seized six kg of ganja from them.

The suspects, all hailing from Kerala, were identified as Chetan C Dev (22), Vaishnav Praveen (20) and Rahul Das (21). “They got the contraband from Vishakapatanam. After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody,” police sources said. In the next incident, railway police seized five kg of ganja from an Odisha native at central railway station.

“After alighting from the Coromandel Express, Pansidhar Mali (32) was moving around suspiciously. Upon searching him, five kg of the contraband was found on his person. He was arrested and handed over to the Flower Bazaar PEW police. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” police added.