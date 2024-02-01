Chennai autos can be operated in Arakkonam, Kanchi, Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Though issuing permits for new petrol or diesel-fuelled autorickshaws remains suspended in Chennai, the transportation department has decided to allow autorickshaws registered in the city to operate in the entire CMDA jurisdiction.
Sources said the move enables autorickshaws from Chennai to serve areas as far as Arakkonam, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur districts. Earlier, the autos were restricted to operate solely within Greater Chennai city police limits.
“Following requests from various associations, we have extended the permit jurisdiction and made necessary amendments to the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules,” said an official, adding the move is expected to benefit autorickshaw drivers residing near district borders, enabling them to ferry passengers without fear of penalties.
Driver A Rajan from Aynavaram said, “Many residents of Poonamallee and nearby areas have been commuting between districts without restrictions, albeit facing potential penalties from the traffic police.”
Simultaneously, a consortium of auto drivers’ associations has introduced Tamil Nadu Meter Auto, an app facilitating ride bookings without surge pricing, unlike OLA, UBER, and RAPIDO. The base fare for rides is set at Rs 49 for the initial 1.8 km, followed by Rs 16 for every kilometre, along with a nominal waiting charge of Rs 1. Presently, out of the city’s 75,000 autorickshaws, nearly 4,200 are registered on TN Meter Auto app.
Driver K Sivan from Korattur said, “While cab aggregators deduct Rs 22 to Rs 30 from fares ranging between Rs 100 to Rs 110, TN Meter Auto only charges around Rs 9 to Rs 10, benefiting both commuters and auto drivers.”
A transport official said, “A fare revision for autorickshaws is in progress, alongside plans for implementing a GPS-based fare collection system.”