Chennai: CMRL starts tunnelling 2.1-km stretch from Panagal Park to Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited on Wednesday began tunnelling work for 2.1-km underground stretch from Panagal Park in T Nagar to Kodambakkam under the corridor-4 of second phase work. Pelican, a tunnel boring machine, will be used to mine at a maximum depth of 18.5m from ground level and the work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2024.
The tunnelling machine will pass through the North Usman Road flyover and Kodambakkam flyover. Then the retrieved machine will start tunnelling from Panagal Park towards Boat Club Station. Another tunnel boring machine, Peacock, will commence work on April 1 this year from Panagal Park to Kodambakkam Powerhouse Ramp, a release stated.
Panagal Park is part of the 26.1-km corridor-4 under phase-2 from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass. The 116.1-km phase-2 is likely to be commissioned in stages between 2025 and 2028.