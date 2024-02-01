Chennai: CMRL starts tunnelling 2.1-km stretch from Panagal Park to Kodambakkam

The tunnelling machine will pass through the North Usman Road flyover and Kodambakkam flyover. Then the retrieved machine will start tunnelling from Panagal Park towards Boat Club Station. Another tunnel boring machine, Peacock, will commence work on April 1 this year from Panagal Park to Kodambakkam Powerhouse Ramp, a release stated.

Panagal Park is part of the 26.1-km corridor-4 under phase-2 from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass. The 116.1-km phase-2 is likely to be commissioned in stages between 2025 and 2028.