Chennai: Police fail to act on complaint, trans woman attempts suicide

CHENNAI: The MKB Nagar police foiled a trans woman’s attempt to die by suicide in front of the police station on Tuesday.

“The trans woman, Deepika (31), had paid Rs 12 lakh to two women regarding a Deepawali chit fund. But, she was repaid only Rs 1 lakh. Hence, she lodged a complaint and a CSR was registered in July last year. Upset over the police not taking any further action, Deepika attempted suicide on Tuesday,” police sources said.

Subsequently, the police on Wednesday arrested the two suspects, Kalpana and Preethi, under sections 406 and 420 of IPC and 76(1) of the Chit Fund Act. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

(If having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)