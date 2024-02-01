Medical student held for placing camera in woman’s bathroom

CHENNAI: A postgraduate medical student was arrested for allegedly placing a spy camera inside a woman’s bathroom in Royapuram on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, Ibrahim Sameed (33), was studying at a dental college in the city suburbs. “He stays with his parents in Royapuram police station jurisdiction, and the victim aged around 30, resides in one of the many houses in the apartment complex. She found a pen camera inside her bathroom and informed her husband about this,” police said. Based on the woman’s complaint, Royapuram police held inquiries and found that Ibrahim allegedly placed the spy pen camera.

The police arrested him and seized his laptop, mobile phone and the pen camera.