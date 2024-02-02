‘No scheme for MSMEs in interim union budget’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association on Thursday said there was no new scheme or incentive for MSMEs in the interim union budget and credit-linked subsidy for technology was not considered.

In a statement, TANSTIA said corporate tax for micro industries should have been brought down to 15% from 25% for private limited companies and 30% for proprietorship.

Meanwhile, S Sivagurunathan, President, CREDAI Chennai, said the budget prioritised socio-economic growth.