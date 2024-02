Power cut in parts of Chennai on February 3

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of the city on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm and it will be restored earlier if the work is completed before schedule, said TANGEDCO.

The places, where power supply will be disrupted, are as follows:

Guindy: Raj Bhavan Colony, Kannigapuram, 1st Street to 34th Street, Velachery Main Road, Race view colony 1st to 3rd street, Bharathi Nagar, Five Furlong road, Race course road, Vandikaran Road, Nehru Nagar, Periyar Nagar, TNHB Colony, Dr. Ambethkar Nagar, Indra Gandhi Nagar 1st to 6th Street, Ganesh Nagar, Ranganathan Street, Madhiyalagan Street, Kannagi Street, Madhavan Street, Anbil Tharmalingam Street, Velachery, Annasalai one part, Chinnamalai, Masque Colony and Narasingapuram.