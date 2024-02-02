Search on for man who raped three minor girls in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a hunt for an unidentified man who raped three girls aged between seven and 10, repeatedly for the past several days. A parent of one of the victims lodged a complaint at Neelankarai All Women Police Station (AWPS) stating that a Class 4 boy took three primary school students, including his daughter, to the terrace of an apartment by luring them with chocolates.
“We found that a man had instructed the boy to do so. This unidentified man committed penetrative sexual assault on the victims on multiple occasions,” a senior police officer said.
The case was registered under Sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault)- (l)(whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly, 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act, and 356 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code.
Three special teams have been formed to trace the accused person. The police officer refused to comment on the connection between the Class 4 boy and the accused.