Search on for man who raped three minor girls in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a hunt for an unidentified man who raped three girls aged between seven and 10, repeatedly for the past several days. A parent of one of the victims lodged a complaint at Neelankarai All Women Police Station (AWPS) stating that a Class 4 boy took three primary school students, including his daughter, to the terrace of an apartment by luring them with chocolates.

“We found that a man had instructed the boy to do so. This unidentified man committed penetrative sexual assault on the victims on multiple occasions,” a senior police officer said.