Three builders booked for Rs 50 crore graft in Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after booking three builders for allegedly paying bribes to the tune of Rs 50 crore to government officials and elected representatives with regard to a construction project at Binny Mills in Perambur, the DVAC sleuths on Thursday conducted a search at offices and residences of people connected to the case.

The FIR names Landmark Housing Projects Managing Director T Udhayakumar, and KLP Projects Private Limited directors Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar, apart from stating that other unidentified officials in various government departments could also be involved in the graft. The DVAC FIR was based on a complaint lodged by Rajiv Naidu, who had also initiated legal proceedings against Landmark Housing Projects before the Madras High Court in 2017.