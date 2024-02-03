A case for cancer care

CHENNAI : Cancer incidence in India is estimated to be 19 to 22 lakhs in 2022 while actual incidence may be 1.5 to 3 times higher. This high burden of cancer incidence in India is resulting in high economic burden because of productivity losses and premature mortality.

There are many gaps in patient journey

 More than 50% of patients are diagnosed after they are symptomatic with most of them diagnosed in stage 3 & 2 and about 20% in stage 4. It’s very rare to see patients in stage 1.There is a delay of more than two weeks in rural areas in concluding the diagnosis of cancer because of lack of expert clinicians and pathologists.

 There is a gap in information about the availability of cancer diagnosis and treatment in rural areas. For example, in Telangana, there is only one regional cancer institute, MNJ Cancer Hospital with very long wait to see a clinician, a longer time to diagnose because of high burden of cases and a long wait to get treated with waiting lists for radiation or surgery. In Andhra Pradesh, there is no government regional cancer institute, and many patients travel to MNJ. And a huge gap is there in rehabilitation and practically nil psychological care. Estimates indicate that the cancer incidence will increase to 250 to 280 per lakh population by 2030 which will burden the present infrastructure unless government starts new centers.

 Prevention also calls for a multi-stakeholder approach involving governments, healthcare workers, NGOs, community support groups and most importantly the public who need to engage in healthy behaviours for their own well-being.

 Assessing the disparities in the access and quality in cancer care needs to be done in terms of geography like gaps in cancer care in rural and urban areas, socioeconomics in different economic groups, technological accessibility in different regions and barriers in timely diagnosis and treatment. We can know the gaps after these studies and propose changes to improve cancer care and treatment.

By employing a combination of these methods, healthcare systems can gain insights into existing disparities, allowing for targeted interventions to improve access and quality in cancer care for all populations.