A look at lives through the lens

Her work ‘Between the Wrinkles’ is an assemblage of oral histories, photographs, and recordings gathered through conversations with Sri Lanka’s elderly. It started when she documented her grandparents. She says, “Many of the works came from something personal. My grandparents living in Royapuram, eat all their meals together. They have small routines which they have been continuing for years. I clicked the pictures and submitted that for the Shared Tides, which is how I got selected.”

In Sri Lanka, she interacted with many elderly people who survived the war. “I interacted with people from different professions like a postman, school teachers, and people who make crafts from palm trees. I mostly listened to the history of the country and their lives, how it froze during the war. These interactions somehow changed my perspective of life.”

Phases of photography

Even as a kid, Kiranmayi’s favourite pastime was sitting with all the old photo albums and observing the pictures. “The photo albums were the one thing that fascinated me. If someone came home, I would run and be excited to show them the pictures. Also, my dad had a camera, and when I was in class 5, I remember covering my cousin’s birthday on that camera,” shares the engineering graduate-turned-photographer.

Her love story with the camera extended till college and branched out into a career after Kiranmayi joined classes and received feedback from people. “In my college, Kumaraguru College of Technology, I was the only girl who joined the photography club, which was conducted in the mechanical department. Initially, I was very nervous but gradually with the discussions we had, I started to learn a lot,” she shares. By the third year, she got her first camera Nikon d3100, and further ventured out to do a diploma course at Ambitions 4 Photography Academy. She says, “My teacher KL Raja Ponsingh boosted my confidence. He has been practicing photography from the 70s and 80s. He updates himself so much. My foundation got very strong.”