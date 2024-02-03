CMDA suspends senior official over irregularities in Koyambedu market tender on retirement day

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) suspended Superintending Engineer Srinivasa Rao, who was booked by the DVAC last year over irregularities in a tender of Koyambedu wholesale market, on January 31, the day of his retirement.

The criminal original petition filed by the DVAC was closed by the Madras High Court recently after the government advocate submitted that following a thorough enquiry by the CMDA, it was recommended that Rao would undergo departmental disciplinary action.

However, sources said the CMDA rather than initiating action against Rao, allowed him to oversee major tenders, Sources, on condition of anonymity, said Rao should have been removed from all tender committees once he was booked by DVAC. Surprisingly, the CMDA already had a superintending engineer, who allegedly got sidelined by the CMDA.