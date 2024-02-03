Former TN chief minister Annadurai's portrait readied for anniversary homage

CHENNAI: Since renovation works are under way at the Anna Memorial in Marina Beach, the state government has made alternative arrangements to pay homage to former chief minister CN Annadurai on the occasion of his death anniversary on Saturday. An official release said a portrait of the late leader has been placed at a spot between the memorials of Annadurai and former chief minister MG Ramachandran.
Meanwhile, the police have announced traffic diversions in the city on Saturday morning as a huge number of politicians and cadres are expected to take out a procession from the Arignar Anna Statue in Anna Salai to the Arignar Anna Memorial in the morning hours.
The vehicles coming from War Memorial towards Napier Bridge will be diverted towards Flag Staff Road and those coming from Gandhi Statue towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Kannagi Statue junction towards Bharathi Salai.
Further, when the procession proceeds on Wallajah Salai, vehicles from Anna Salai will be diverted at Anna Statue towards Periyar Statue. Vehicular movement may be slowed on Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Dams Road, Blackers Road and Kamarajar Salai. Motorists are advised to avoid these roads and take alternative routes to reach their destination.
Traffic diversions in city
