Former TN chief minister Annadurai's portrait readied for anniversary homage

CHENNAI: Since renovation works are under way at the Anna Memorial in Marina Beach, the state government has made alternative arrangements to pay homage to former chief minister CN Annadurai on the occasion of his death anniversary on Saturday. An official release said a portrait of the late leader has been placed at a spot between the memorials of Annadurai and former chief minister MG Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, the police have announced traffic diversions in the city on Saturday morning as a huge number of politicians and cadres are expected to take out a procession from the Arignar Anna Statue in Anna Salai to the Arignar Anna Memorial in the morning hours.