Of mystic and mellifluous tunes

CHENNAI : To help connect with the wisdom of the wise, Ruhaniyat is back for the 23rd consecutive year. Presented by TCS, the concert has several artistes from India and guest countries like Brazil, Scotland, Indonesia, South Africa, and Bangladesh who will be part of Ruhaniyat.

From India, some of the first-time presentations include the legend of Mhasu from Jaunsar, Uttarakhand, Thaali Sur of Daang from Maharashtra, Mandulodu from Telangana, a curated production of Baba Bulleh Shah compositions, as well as presentations of Tamil and Kannada mysticism among others.

On the schedule for the concert in Chennai on February 4 are ‘The Blissful World of Tamil Mystics’ by Sivasri Skandaprasad & group; ‘Through The Eyes of Meera’ by Mukhtiyar Ali & group; ‘So Said The Mystics of Gujarat’ by Hemant Chauhan & group; ‘Intriguing Communion With Nature’ by Huun Huur Tu (Republic of Tuva), and Qawwali by Nizami Brothers.

Time: 6 pm, Venue: Madras Race Club, Guindy.

Tickets on bookmyshow.com