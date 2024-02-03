Recognizing early signs of cervical cancer: The silent threat and the power of prevention

CHENNAI : CervicaL cancer is often considered a ‘silent’ disease in its early stages as it may not cause noticeable signs or symptoms. Understanding subtle changes and recognising the factors influence early medical attention. This enables to help avoid delay in diagnosis and increases the chances of beginning early effective treatment for such condition. It is essential to emphasise that the common symptoms can be caused by various conditions and experiencing them does not necessarily indicate cervical cancer.
Early signs
Abnormal bleeding
Unexplained heavy bleeding during menstrual cycles, lasting longer than usual.
Bleeding between periods.
Bleeding and spotting after menopause.
Noticeable factor: Irregular bleeding can be attributed to factors like hormonal imbalance, endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, thyroid imbalance or stress and lifestyle factors. Seeking expert advice for early detection is very important.
Changes in menstrual flow
Early experience: Changes in menstrual patterns with increased flow or prolonged periods.
Noticeable factor: Cervical cancer is often detected through routine screenings, such as Pap Smear test.
Unusual vaginal discharge
Early experience: Changes in colour or consistency, especially if accompanied by a foul odour.
Other symptoms: Persistent changes in vaginal discharge, especially if accompanied by other symptoms including pelvic pain, irregular bleeding, or difficulty urinating, excess itching needs immediate attention.
Pelvic pain or discomfort
Early experience: Persistent pelvic pain or discomfort, particularly during intercourse.
Continuous or worsening pelvic pain not attributable to other causes should be investigated promptly. Presence of other red flags such as unusual vaginal bleeding, foul-smelling discharge, or difficulty in urination could raise concerns and warrant consultation with a doctor for further evaluation.
Difficulty in urination or constipation
Early experience: As cervical cancer progresses, it can exert pressure on the bladder, causing difficulty in initiating or completing urination. They could experience constipation if the pressure is exerted on the bowel.
While not commonly associated with cervical cancer in its early stages, they can be potential warning signs in more advanced cases when the tumour grows larger.
Empowering against cervical cancer
The need for heightened awareness about cervical cancer would be the timely administration of the one or two doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine between ages of 9 to 14 years old. Undergoing regular screenings starting at the age 25 and continue thereafter about every three to five years, depending on the type of screening that’s performed are critical for women’s health for early detection and prevention.
While these early changes can be indicative of cervical cancer, experiencing any unusual bodily changes, especially in combination of symptoms like abnormal vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, irregular bleeding, or difficulty in urination can also be caused by other, less serious conditions. It is crucial not to self-diagnose and to consult a doctor. Early detection through awareness and vigilance is our strongest weapon against this preventable disease.
Dr Sushma Ravindran
(The writer is a consultant in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Women’s Centre by Motherhood Hospital, Coimbatore)