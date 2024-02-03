Recognizing early signs of cervical cancer: The silent threat and the power of prevention

Empowering against cervical cancer

The need for heightened awareness about cervical cancer would be the timely administration of the one or two doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine between ages of 9 to 14 years old. Undergoing regular screenings starting at the age 25 and continue thereafter about every three to five years, depending on the type of screening that’s performed are critical for women’s health for early detection and prevention.

While these early changes can be indicative of cervical cancer, experiencing any unusual bodily changes, especially in combination of symptoms like abnormal vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, irregular bleeding, or difficulty in urination can also be caused by other, less serious conditions. It is crucial not to self-diagnose and to consult a doctor. Early detection through awareness and vigilance is our strongest weapon against this preventable disease.

Dr Sushma Ravindran

(The writer is a consultant in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Women’s Centre by Motherhood Hospital, Coimbatore)