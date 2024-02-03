Retrieve eight-acre backwaters land from Indian Statistical Institute, orders Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday quashed the allotment of eight acres of backwaters land to the Indian Statistical Institute in Chennai and ordered retrieval of the plot after removing debris and structures from the place.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on a petition filed by I H Sekar, founder and managing trustee of the Nature Trust, seeking to quash the 2014 allotment order issued by the then district collector and reclaim the plot located at Karapakkam village in Sholingunallur Taluk adjoining the Ramsar site of Pallikaranai marshland.

Besides quashing the allotment order, the bench directed the respondent authorities to ‘restore it to its natural use’ by removing the debris that was used to fill up the land, and restore Kazhuveli Backwaters land to its original use of storing water that drain in, store it and drain it out into Buckingham Canal.