Strides towards a greener space

Nurture the nature

Established in 2012, the number of volunteers has swollen to a thousand, post floods in 2015. With them, the organisation has been conducting beach and lake cleaning drives, and environmental awareness campaigns teaming up with schools and other non-governmental organisations. The team has planted pungai (Indian Beech Tree), vagai (Syrissa Tree), poovarasu (Portia Tree), banyan tree, manjal sarakondrai (Golden shower Tree), and iluppai (Madhuca longifolia) among others in and around Chennai, visibly in RA Puram, Ennore, Royapuram, and Saidapet, using traditional and modern practices.

Selecting the saplings involves a checklist. “We are choosy that way. We plant only those plants that do not become a casualty in a cyclone,” he says. The checklist includes avoiding ornamental plants, being drought-resistant, and retaining stagnant water. The motive behind this is not to create a jungle but to be surrounded by greenery.

Explaining the plantation procedure, Ashwin says, “The traditional technique of pothu is practiced, where a strong branch from a well-grown tree is planted on the ground. This method is used to grow plants like a fence, where the cattle graze the plants without entering the core area.” Modern ways popularised in the urban lifestyle like Miyawaki, a Japanese process to create dense forests with native plants are also in use. “Miyawaki is a one time investment process where we dig the soil three feet deep and loosen it. The seeds of different species are sowed in close proximity, and then covered it with red soil,” he adds.