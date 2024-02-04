TN government, omni bus operators talks end in deadlock

CHENNAI: Talks between Omni bus operators association and the state government to work out a solution for the smooth transition to Kilambakkam bus terminus under the direction of Madras High Court have ended in a deadlock.
According to A Anabalagan, president of All Omni Bus Owners Association, talks held with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary Anshul Mishra and Transport Commissioner A Shanmugha Sundaram failed to achieve any breakthrough as the officials were non-committal on the demands put forth by the association.
Omni bus operators have challenged the proceedings of the transport commissioner to restrict the plying of south-bound and north-bound buses of the state till the Kilambakkam bus stand and Koyambedu bus stand respectively on January 22, consequent to the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminal (KCBT) to public.
The bus owners have submitted four proposals to the government. The first proposal is to allow bus operators, who are running travel business from their own place (garage) or rented place to operate from that place and reach Kilambakkam bus stand.
The second proposal is to allow them to operate and pick up and drop passengers from their own garage or place of business. The third proposal is to allow operators to function from Madhavaram Moffusil Bus Terminus (MMBT) bus stand and pick up passengers in Kilambakkam. The fourth proposal seeks permission for south- bound buses also to operate from Koyambedu and pick up passengers at Kilambakkam.
Around 100 omni bus operators took part in the meeting in which officials were allegedly non-committal on their demands. Anbalagan said, “The government is providing five acres in Mudichur which can accommodate only 110 buses. We have sought provisions for 1,000 buses. Where will the other buses be parked?”
When Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) was shifted to Koyambedu, the then transport commissioner had passed orders directing all omni buses to start only from CMBT and not to enter the city. When challenged in the high court, the division bench quashed the orders, he added.
“KCBT is not convenient for anyone, passengers or bus operators. On an average, about 800 omni buses leave the city to southern districts between 7 pm and 10pm every day. The new bus stand has only 77 bays for omni buses. So, the rest are forced to wait on GST Road. Further, there is no proper ticket booking facility,” Anbalagan said.
A official from the transport department told TNIE that there had been no significant breakthrough during the talks.