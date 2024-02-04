TN government, omni bus operators talks end in deadlock

CHENNAI: Talks between Omni bus operators association and the state government to work out a solution for the smooth transition to Kilambakkam bus terminus under the direction of Madras High Court have ended in a deadlock.

According to A Anabalagan, president of All Omni Bus Owners Association, talks held with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary Anshul Mishra and Transport Commissioner A Shanmugha Sundaram failed to achieve any breakthrough as the officials were non-committal on the demands put forth by the association.

Omni bus operators have challenged the proceedings of the transport commissioner to restrict the plying of south-bound and north-bound buses of the state till the Kilambakkam bus stand and Koyambedu bus stand respectively on January 22, consequent to the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminal (KCBT) to public.

The bus owners have submitted four proposals to the government. The first proposal is to allow bus operators, who are running travel business from their own place (garage) or rented place to operate from that place and reach Kilambakkam bus stand.

The second proposal is to allow them to operate and pick up and drop passengers from their own garage or place of business. The third proposal is to allow operators to function from Madhavaram Moffusil Bus Terminus (MMBT) bus stand and pick up passengers in Kilambakkam. The fourth proposal seeks permission for south- bound buses also to operate from Koyambedu and pick up passengers at Kilambakkam.