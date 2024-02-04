Two doctors held by Chennai city police for cheating medicos

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police have arrested three people including two doctors for swindling money from medical aspirants, who had failed, by promising them fake degree certificates.

The police made the arrest based on a complaint from a private medical college at Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu district. Police said that the staff of the medical college learnt that a few people had collected money from students by promising fake degree certificates even if the students failed the course.

Based on the complaint, the Maraimalai police registered a case and traced a few men, who were talking to college students at the Potheri railway station, and took them for questioning.

“We found they were staying in a rented apartment at Kattankulathur and conducted a search. We found Rs 13 lakh cash, five mobile phones and a laptop,” said a senior police officer.

The accused were identified as Kingsley, 32, from Kanyakumari, his brother Ezhilarasu, 30, and Vijay Prakash, 27, from Cuddalore. Kingsley is an MBBS and MS graduate and works as a professor in a private medical college in Chengalpattu.

Ezhilarasu, is an MBBS graduate and a practising physician. Vijay Prakash plays the role of a mediator who collects money from students and provides them to the brothers.

“We received information about payments received from different students. The trio had received Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, depending on the subjects the students failed,” said the police. The police have remanded all three in judicial custody.