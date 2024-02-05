A day of artistry, accomplishment at Chettinad Vidyashram School in Chennai

What made this celebration unique was that each day revolved around distinct themes chosen by the teachers. “We have a theme-based annual day; that is ‘Southern Splendour’ for kindergarten where the performances are based on representing the tradition and culture of all South Indian states. ‘Girithatni’ – magnificent mountains and rippling rivers for primary students, explaining a lot more about nature, and ‘Kala Viraja’– the grandeur of art and artist for the seniors that showcases different art forms,” shared S Amudha Lakshmi, principal, adding, “Every year we conduct a meeting with the teachers and choose a theme for the annual day and work on them. These ideas help the audience gain a deeper understanding and learn more about the concepts. Instead of just entertainment, it is more of edutainment.”

Apart from the staging, the presence of the chief guest also gave the day an additional degree of honour. On the first day of the event, P Selva Ganesh, principal commissioner, Central 2, graced the occasion with his insight and support. He distributed the prizes to the little winners for their academics and extracurricular accomplishments. Sharing his thoughts to the young parents, he said, “No parent should impose their anxiety onto these innocent lives. Let them enjoy the season of innocence in their life. Teachers are also an important part of a kid’s life as they are spending a large number of productive hours with them, where they should provide guidelines and not criticism.”

On the second day of the event, it was delightful to witness students dressed in colourful costumes accept medals from Lokanathan Reddy, additional commissioner of customs. During the event, parents eagerly waited and captured these priceless moments of their children. The day was filled with dance, music and drama performances by the students from the primary sections. The last day of the event began with a prayer, the regular school song, and a welcome speech as usual. V Vanitha, additional director general of police, was the chief guest and she distributed the awards to the winners. The performance of the senior students was coordinated by the principal.

Each day of the annual festival ended on a patriotic note as students brought down the curtains by singing the national anthem.