Chennai cops bust fake certificate racket in Kerala

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman was arrested from Eranakulam city in Kerala by the Central Crime Branch- Chennai for allegedly running a fake certificate racket. “The suspect, Shajina Mol, a resident of Ernakulam, used to run a company called RISS Royal Academy.

On January 30, Amal Shaji produced her educational documents, including a University of Madras certificate and mark sheets, for a visa interview at the American Consulate in Chennai. Upon examination, all the certificates were found to be fake,” police said.

The Regional Security Officer of the consulate lodged a police complaint and the CCB registered a case. During inquiries, it was found that Amal had got the certificates from Shajina in Kerala. A police team went to Ernakulam and arrested Shajina.

Further inquiries revealed that Shajina, an MBA graduate, started the illegal business to make quick money. “Since 2018, she has helped many ineligible candidates to go abroad,” police added. Two CPUs, two monitors, two computer keyboards, a printer and five mobile phones were seized.