Reminiscing the unparalleled gifts of a sage

CHENNAI: Human life is the mother of all gifts and one should not fritter it away in meaningless acts. Is it the fault of the child to be born in a community deemed as outcast? Can the infant be blamed to be born as a female? To find meanings in a life, education is the key to the magical doors of wisdom. The pertinent points of Narayana Guru (19th century) had a theatrical entry, thanks to the dream of nonagenarian Kudanthai Mali.

Staging it on the Martyrs’ Day was apt, as he was known as the first Mahatma who proclaimed the slogan of universal brotherhood. Himsa was not acceptable to the Guru, and he explains it with a great degree of conviction to the Mahatma in the well orchestrated act.

At the inauguration of ‘Mahaan Sri Narayana Guru’ under the auspices of Kartik Fine Arts at MFAC, Mali, who dramatised and directed the play, said that it was an ambition, living with him for decades. “Sri Narayana Guru was not only a liberator from evils of tradition but also a builder of a new social order where racism, casteism, and hatred has no place. There is no better time than the prevailing one to practice the teachings of the great Guru,” he said.

An important philosophy

Mali pointed out that Guru’s philosophy of one race, one religion, and one god reveals the fundamental unity of the human species. He said, “It also is the basic truth of all religion and the common goal of all religion. It is not a revolutionary play but one where the worth of the great sage had been revealed to the present and future generations.”

Though the life history of Narayana Guru is vast, only portions pertaining to his social reforms were focused. About 32 characters centering around the Guru was a visual treat. Some of the artistes enacting two or three characters showed the team spirit and the longing to partake the joy in spreading the happiness.