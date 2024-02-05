T-shirt on floating torso helps cops solve murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: More than a month after a torso was found floating in the Chembarambakkam lake, the Kundrathur police cracked the case by arresting two persons. The two men had allegedly shot their co-worker, severed his limbs and dumped the body in two different lakes in the city.

Police identified the accused as Dilip Kumar (34) and Vicky (22). They are working as security guards at a private IT company in Ramapuram. The deceased, Bhoominathan, was their colleague.

On the morning of December 30, a man’s torso was found floating in the Chembarambakkam lake. Police retrieved it and the severed legs from the bushes nearby. With no other evidence available, police tried to trace the person using the barcode found on the T-shirt Based on the barcode, police traced the manufacturer to Bengaluru and got the details of the batch of shirts sent to Chennai. The search narrowed down to a mall in Chennai and the victim’s identity was found using credit card transaction details. Police also found that his live-in partner had lodged a man-missing complaint at Nandambakkam police station.

Perusing Bhoominathan’s calls records, police arrested Dilip and Vicky. During inquiry, police found that Dilip and Bhoominathan were interested in the same woman at their workplace, which often led to a quarrel between them. On December 27, Dilip shot and killed Bhoominathan with a gun. He dumped the torso in the Chembarambakkam lake. The two have been remanded in judicial custody.