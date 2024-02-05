Tackling the challenges of tech education

CHENNAI: The Pycon India Tech Conference is a global tech conference that happens every year across different countries and is almost like a dreamland for techies. A few months ago, when it was held in Hyderabad, Anitha Raman, a Bengaluru-based start-up owner, who has her roots in Thoothukudi, for the first time co-hosted the workshop for kids, unveiling projects of her three-year-old start-up codePannu to a global crowd.

“The conference was a great networking place for professionals. They had a special track for kids to motivate them to pick the right kind of subjects and channel their curiosity. I was selected as the co-host for one of the events. We came up with both simple and advanced projects for kids,” she says.

Techie turned trainer

From working in a multinational company to opting for freelancing and coming up with a start-up, Anitha has experimented throughout her 16-year career journey. During the initial days of her work, after completing her BA in Computer Science, the techie ventured into data science and advanced analytics. She also started training freshers who have difficulty finding a job with tech education. “I used to simplify things and ask them to practise under my guidance. I understood how difficult it is for them to find a job and it is much easier to be recruited if they had an experienced person guiding them.”

It was during the pandemic that the idea of codePannu became a reality. “When Covid hit, many companies came up with online classes. But most of them weren’t breaking it down in a simpler way and making it affordable. If we aren’t providing quality education then coding and other tech education will only be seen just as a marketing tool. With codePannu, our objective is to give quality education. However different the kid’s learning ability is, they will be able to pick up. We are simplifying things and making it affordable. If kids are going to get tech education from the school, they will get clarity on what course they want to take in college. We aim to make everything easy, fun, and affordable,” shares Anitha.