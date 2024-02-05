Woman arrested for forcing niece into prostitution in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly forcing her 16-year-old niece into prostitution. The issue came to light when the girl became pregnant.

Police said when the victim visited her aunt’s house in May last year, the suspect took her to the Koyambedu bus stand and handed her over to a man from Velachery.

“The man then took her to his house and sexually abused her for five days. On the sixth day, he brought her back to the aunt and paid her Rs 10,000,” police said.

The girl did not disclose anything to her family when she returned home, but her mother realised in January that her daughter was pregnant. The victim’s parents then alerted the Child Welfare Committee, and before long, police registered a case under the POCSO Act. The aunt was subsequently arrested on Saturday. The girl has been sent to a children’s home.