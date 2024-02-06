Crafting legacies in bamboo

CHENNAI: In the heart of Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, a close-knit community creates craft works restoring their tradition through generations, relying solely on the artistry of handmade bamboo products. From intricate window screens to sturdy road-cleaning brooms, their skilled hands fashion utility with heritage. This familial craft serves as their sole income, sustaining households and preserving a way of life.
Trucks bring raw materials, the lifeblood of their creations, from Andhra Pradesh. Each product carries a story, a testament to artistry passed down through time. In a world of mass production, Muthamizh Nagar’s artisans stand as guardians of an ancient practice, symbolising resilience and the beauty of handmade sustainability. TNIE photographer Sireen S captures the essence of their daily lives, weaving a narrative of craftsmanship.