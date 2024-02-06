Chennai

Crafting legacies in bamboo

In a world of mass production, Muthamizh Nagar’s artisans stand as guardians of an ancient practice, symbolising resilience and the beauty of handmade sustainability.
Generations deep in handmade tradition, from window screens to road brooms, their artistry flourishes with Andhra's finest raw materials. (Photo | Sireen S, EPS)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the heart of Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur, a close-knit community creates craft works restoring their tradition through generations, relying solely on the artistry of handmade bamboo products. From intricate window screens to sturdy road-cleaning brooms, their skilled hands fashion utility with heritage. This familial craft serves as their sole income, sustaining households and preserving a way of life.

Trucks bring raw materials, the lifeblood of their creations, from Andhra Pradesh. Each product carries a story, a testament to artistry passed down through time. In a world of mass production, Muthamizh Nagar’s artisans stand as guardians of an ancient practice, symbolising resilience and the beauty of handmade sustainability. TNIE photographer Sireen S captures the essence of their daily lives, weaving a narrative of craftsmanship.

