Crafting legacies in bamboo

Trucks bring raw materials, the lifeblood of their creations, from Andhra Pradesh. Each product carries a story, a testament to artistry passed down through time. In a world of mass production, Muthamizh Nagar’s artisans stand as guardians of an ancient practice, symbolising resilience and the beauty of handmade sustainability. TNIE photographer Sireen S captures the essence of their daily lives, weaving a narrative of craftsmanship.