Guindy, Ambattur Estate roads in Chennai to be re-laid at cost of Rs 12 cr

CHENNAI: Following repeated complaints, roads in industrial estates of Guindy and Ambattur, which were crying for attention, are finally set to be re-laid at a cost of Rs 12.07 crore. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin formally inaugurated the work at Ripon building on Monday

A total of 13 projects of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metrowater Supply and Sewerage Board, completed at a cost of Rs 11.98 crore, were also inaugurated on the occasion. Foundation stones were laid for another 52 new projects at a cost of Rs 152.67 crore.

In a bid to improve water supply in the city, the government is also planning to introduce a new ring pipeline scheme. Nehru told reporters that Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the scheme and feasibility of the project is being studied. “If implemented, all areas of Chennai will receive uninterrupted water supply,” Nehru said.