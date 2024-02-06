Historic Vishnu temple of the Pallava times in TN's Kanchipuram

Many inscriptions are seen on the outer walls of the main sanctum. An inscription of Kampavarman Pallava’s reign, mentioned earlier, found on the south wall of the central shrine, mentions that the sabha (administrative organisation) of this village sold some land and a flower-garden to Manasarppan who erected this temple in lieu of gold. Another epigraph of the same reign records the provision made for the annual celebration of the Chittirai Thiruvonam festival for God Perumanadigal of the Manasarppa Vishnugriham (another old name of this temple) for seven days, providing a hundred lamps daily, and for engaging sixteen drummers, performing the sacred bath (snapanam) of the deity, offering sacred food offerings for seven days and giving a certain amount of oil daily for the maps in the sanctum. It states that this village, called Chaturvedimangalam, was situated in Damanur Nadu in Uttrukattu-Kottam. Another stone record states that Manasarppan entrusted the temple and some land for its upkeep to a person named Narayana Muni of the Athreya Gotra. Three Chola epigraphs are seen here, one belonging to the reign of Rajendra Chola I mentioning a gift of land to the Siva temple in Kavantandalam, now called Cholishwaram and in this inscription, known as Rajendrachola Ishwaramudaiya Mahadeva. Another belongs to the time of Kulottunga Chola I dated 1073 AD while the third fragmentary inscription records the name of this village as Chaturvedimangalam alias Kavyantandalam.

A few festivals are celebrated in this temple. On Mattu Pongal day in the month of Thai, the utsava-murti is taken to the ancient and historic Appan Venkatesa Perumal temple in the village of Thirumukkudal, situated at the confluence of rivers Palar, Cheyyar, and Vegavati, about 20 km away where a few more deities join them from other temples.

In Kavantandalam are two more temples — the Cholishwara temple which belongs to the 11th century AD and the ruined and resurrected Kasi Vishwanatha temple.

Kavantandalam is about 20 km from Kanchipuram enroute to Uttiramerur

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture