It's all fun and games!

CHENNAI: Entering DAV School in Pallikaranai felt like walking into a lively event as stunning decorations and a buzz of excitement welcomed us. But a pleasant surprise awaited us on the grounds where senior citizens were seen indulging in a variety of games. On Sunday, ‘Mudhiyor Thiruvizha’ (Elders’ Fest), an event exclusively designed for senior citizens by V The Volunteers (VTVO) and Talent Quest for India (TQI), for those living in old-age homes in Chennai was held. Residents of more than 15 old-age homes from the city participated, making it a significant gathering for the elderly.
The event took place from 7 am to 7 pm. During the first half of the day, the elderly actively participated in around 40 games. Additionally, seven different competitions, including rangoli, painting, and clay modelling, were also conducted along with games. The winners were given prizes. In the second half of the day, residents from each home showcased their talents, including dance, music, mimicry, and magic shows, and entertained the audience with their performances. Surendran Murugananda Krishnan, co-founder of VTVO, said, “At the end of the day, we announce the overall championship award to the old age home that actively participated in the event, recognising their enthusiastic involvement and contribution throughout the day.”
Started in 2012, VTVO is a volunteer group based in Bengaluru. They focus on the cause of ‘elders adda’ among others. They dedicate their weekends to volunteering in old age homes, spending two-three hours engaging with the elderly. Surendran shared, “This marks the first instance of us organising ‘elders adda’ in Chennai, a programme we have been running successfully in Bangalore since 2017. For this event, we collaborated with Talent Quest for India, incorporating volunteers from Chennai, where around 300 volunteers were present at the event. The primary aim of the event is to create ‘one day, fun day’, where the focus is on bringing joy and enjoyment to the elderly through various activities and interactions.”
Tamilselvi, a volunteer said, “For me, spending time with them is like therapy. It makes a big difference in easing my feelings of missing my family. I feel like I’m among family here; I’m treated like their own daughter. Seeing how content and happy they are makes me very happy.”
Witnessing these individuals thoroughly enjoy themselves, enthusiastically participating in competitions, and actively preparing for the events without any hesitation was heartening. Their genuine involvement and enthusiasm contributed to the delightful atmosphere of good fellowship.
Throughout the day, the corridors of the venue were alive with excitement as the elderly cheered for their friends, offering encouragement during games, and applauding their performances.