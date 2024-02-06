It's all fun and games!

CHENNAI: Entering DAV School in Pallikaranai felt like walking into a lively event as stunning decorations and a buzz of excitement welcomed us. But a pleasant surprise awaited us on the grounds where senior citizens were seen indulging in a variety of games. On Sunday, ‘Mudhiyor Thiruvizha’ (Elders’ Fest), an event exclusively designed for senior citizens by V The Volunteers (VTVO) and Talent Quest for India (TQI), for those living in old-age homes in Chennai was held. Residents of more than 15 old-age homes from the city participated, making it a significant gathering for the elderly.

The event took place from 7 am to 7 pm. During the first half of the day, the elderly actively participated in around 40 games. Additionally, seven different competitions, including rangoli, painting, and clay modelling, were also conducted along with games. The winners were given prizes. In the second half of the day, residents from each home showcased their talents, including dance, music, mimicry, and magic shows, and entertained the audience with their performances. Surendran Murugananda Krishnan, co-founder of VTVO, said, “At the end of the day, we announce the overall championship award to the old age home that actively participated in the event, recognising their enthusiastic involvement and contribution throughout the day.”