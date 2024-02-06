Pune firm gets tender, but CMDA does all work at KMBT

CHENNAI: Maintenance work of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, which has been awarded to Pune-based BVG India Pvt Ltd. for a period of 15 years, is largely being carried out by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. This is in violation of the Tender Act, officials said. According to sources, BVG has taken over the maintenance of only the toilets, while CMDA is taking care of vehicle parking, and maintenance of electrical facilities, lift, escalator, water supply, plumbing, fire fighting equipment, sewage treatment plant and landscape.
Another question being raised is from which date the agreement is valid as the Special Purpose Vehicle, ‘BVG Property Management Kalaignar Bus Terminus Private Limited,’ was formed on December 30, 2023.
The Letter of Agreement was signed on November 23, 2023. Sources said CMDA staff, including planners, engineers and administerial personnel, are put to work at the terminus from 10 am to 6pm on a regular basis. They are then sent to work as monitoring officers from 8 pm to 8 am, which ends up in a total of 22 working hours each day. While posing serious threat to their health, such deployment will also affect regular CMDA work.
Talking to TNIE, a developer said, “There is a huge backlog of planning permission files with the CMDA. Planners and other staff are harried as their focus is only on KCBT. Engineering work on major projects like newly-built Kuthambakkam bus terminus, Chengalpet bus terminus and other projects take a beating.”
A senior official told TNIE that if BVG does not have the capacity to take over the maintenance work of the terminus in full, CMDA has to cancel the tender and issue a fresh one. “If there is a problem in the new methodology, CMDA can opt for an item-wise tender like it had done in Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus. It may be noted that there is no timeline from BVG on taking the maintenance of the project,” he said.
Another concern raised is the lack of amenities. Several shops are lying vacant as the SPV is yet to decide on allotment. Eateries exist, but food is not available round the clock, which is a must in a large bus terminus.
Interestingly, HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu on Monday promised to open a subsidised canteen at the terminus. He said a few more shops will also be opened. However, questions remain whether the subsidised canteen would be accepted by the single concessionaire who takes over the bus terminus.
Even now, CMDA staff like draughtsman are sitting in member secretary office at KCBT preparing estimate and tender documents for alteration works, against senior officials executing such work in Koyambedu.
When contacted, officials told TNIE that they have been kept in the dark about the projects. It is the duty of the contractor to take up these works with the concurrence of the government or CMDA and not directly through the authority.
Another question which arises is whether the bank guarantee worth `30 crore has been submitted by BVG to the SPV formed on December 31. The Letter of Agreement was signed on November 23 and BVG promised to provide the guarantee within two months after the signing of the pact, documents available with TNIE said.