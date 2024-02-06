Pune firm gets tender, but CMDA does all work at KMBT

A senior official told TNIE that if BVG does not have the capacity to take over the maintenance work of the terminus in full, CMDA has to cancel the tender and issue a fresh one. “If there is a problem in the new methodology, CMDA can opt for an item-wise tender like it had done in Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus. It may be noted that there is no timeline from BVG on taking the maintenance of the project,” he said.

Another concern raised is the lack of amenities. Several shops are lying vacant as the SPV is yet to decide on allotment. Eateries exist, but food is not available round the clock, which is a must in a large bus terminus.

Interestingly, HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu on Monday promised to open a subsidised canteen at the terminus. He said a few more shops will also be opened. However, questions remain whether the subsidised canteen would be accepted by the single concessionaire who takes over the bus terminus.

Even now, CMDA staff like draughtsman are sitting in member secretary office at KCBT preparing estimate and tender documents for alteration works, against senior officials executing such work in Koyambedu.

When contacted, officials told TNIE that they have been kept in the dark about the projects. It is the duty of the contractor to take up these works with the concurrence of the government or CMDA and not directly through the authority.

Another question which arises is whether the bank guarantee worth `30 crore has been submitted by BVG to the SPV formed on December 31. The Letter of Agreement was signed on November 23 and BVG promised to provide the guarantee within two months after the signing of the pact, documents available with TNIE said.