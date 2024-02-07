CMDA says firm has ‘buffer’ time to take over maintenance work at KCBT

CHENNAI: In response to an article published by TNIE on Tuesday that said CMDA is still carrying out maintenance work at the Kilambakkam bus terminus even after the work was awarded to BVG India Pvt Ltd, the CMDA said the firm was given a buffer period until April 1 for assuming full control of overall operations in accordance with the established timeline. However, the ‘buffer’ clause was not included in the letter of offer and acceptance of the tender.

“Until that date, CMDA will continue to uphold the provision of services. The supervision of daily operations, administration of parking tolls, management of tolls, and provision of help desk services are administered by CMDA staff on a temporary shift basis within standard working hours and scheduled days off. This arrangement shall persist until BVG assumes full responsibility for operations at KCBT,” CMDA said.

The CMDA also said that a bank guarantee of Rs 30 crore was submitted by BVG. As per the government decision, in accordance with Tamil Nadu Tender Transparency Act, tender was awakened by a single concessionaire to maintain terminus.