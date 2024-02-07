Rs 6 cr worth welfare aid given to 787 women

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday distributed assistance worth Rs 5.63 crore to 787 women under various schemes of the social welfare department. Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu were also present.

Minorities Welfare Minister RS Rajakannappan inaugurated five hostels built at a cost of Rs 16.98 crore at Solaicherry and Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district, Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district, Palacode in Dharmapuri district and Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, through video conference. The minister also inaugurated renovated school buildings for Kallar reclamation schools Madurai and Dindigul districts. completed at a cost of Rs 7.22 crore.