Stories through mural strokes

CHENNAI: The walls of every city have a story to tell. Well, it is quite literal in Chennai. Be it paintings of the great kings who ruled this land on the metro station pillars or the importance of washing hands and wearing masks on the walls of Kotturpuram, there is a message behind every mural.

Walking through the Saidapet bus depot, one could read Ekkarai enadhu? (which shore is mine?), vadukkalum valikiradhu (even the scars are aching), padikkava venama? (Should I study or not?), along with the illustrations of women in distress, blindfolded and screaming for help. This was part of a project by World Vision to raise voices against human trafficking. The artist behind the spike in such conversations is Kowshiga Rajendran, a city-based muralist.

Women and their lives

The artist’s process is to engage the people of the neighbourhood in making the mural one and a half year ago, was noteworthy. The four days, when women living around the depot came together to complete the artwork, were difficult for Kowshiga. She expresses, “I have done happy community work in the past. But this time, community work like this was difficult. For me, getting a good sleep was hard after hearing their stories.” The stories were of what the women had gone through, the verbal abuse at home, and sexual assault on public transport.

Kowshiga believes that through murals, one can communicate anything to anyone. The artist says, “Art makes everything look easy and simple. Mural is an emotion to me.” One of her recent works includes a mural for Medai — The Stage, wherein she captured their motto “A stage for all”. The colours green, red, and brown overpowered the white canvas, on which she portrayed a man playing parai and a woman playing the guitar, tabla, and veena.