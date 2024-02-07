Woman injured as students pelt stones at moving bus

CHENNAI: A woman in her 40s was injured after students from Pachaiyappa College hurled stones at a moving MTC bus in Chennai on Tuesday.

Police said that the bus with route number 59, plying between Vallalar Nagar and Thiruverkadu, had stopped at Pachaiyappa College in Kilpauk. “Some students boarded the bus. The next stop was the Tollgate bus stop. The bus was moving slowly due to traffic around 5pm,” said a police officer.

A group of students on bikes chased the bus and shouted at a few students who were seated inside. “They had asked the students to deboard the bus. As they did not heed, the students on bikes hurled gravel stones at the bus,” said the police.

The stones damaged almost all the window panels and the name boards on the bus and a woman who was seated near the window got injured. After the driver of the bus brought the vehicle to a halt, the students scattered in different directions. The woman was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment and has returned home. The passengers were transferred to a different bus.

After preliminary inquiry, police said that two groups from Pachaiyappa College were fighting before the bus arrived and one group had boarded the bus while the other chased and attacked them. The Chetpet police have registered a case.

Man defrauds five people of Rs 55 lakh

Chennai: A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for swindling Rs 55 lakh from five people under the pretext of getting them government jobs. The police are on the lookout for two of his accomplices. According to the police, the accused was identified as Daniel Raj of Mylapore, who along with two others, had taken Rs 15 lakh from one of the complainants by promising a job in DIPR in 2015.

Despite waiting for several months, when they did not get a job nor the money back, they lodged a police complaint. Several others also lodged complaints and a case was registered in December last year. Inquiries revealed that Daniel and his accomplices had swindled `55 lakh from at least five people since 2015. After an inquiry, Daniel was remanded in judicial custody.