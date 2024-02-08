Chennai: Let's talk art, let’s talk trash

CHENNAI: Art is a reflection of society. Artistes take inspiration from what’s around them and create masterpieces. Influenced by the least thought of and the most common product, trash, city-based artiste Preethi Bharadwaj, is presenting ‘Me and My Trash’ for the second time in Chennai. “My trash is a part of me. I need to take responsibility for what I create and offer,” says Preethi.

Conceptualised in October 2022, the performance involves movement, story-telling, spoken word, poetry, and object theatre to explore the complex relationship between art, trash, and humanity. From plastic, technology, tradition, stories, ideas, ideologies, and even art, Preethi focuses on what we generate as trash and examines the after-effects. “Art is a vehicle to communicate and steer people in a direction that is good for the world. This performance addresses the idea of trash, and how we engage with it,” says Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder of Aalaap. Hosting the performance on the terrace of her house, Akhila believes that the title in itself is a personal expression and since our relationship with trash begins at home, presenting the work in an informal set-up will change the way how the audience perceives trash.

For Preethi, trash has different meanings. It is interpreted in a spiritual and metaphorical sense, or it could be an object, theory, or belief. “I started looking at how responsible I am with these understandings, how these make or break me, the priorities, and my presence in the environment. It started taking shape in my head,” she says.