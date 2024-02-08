Bomb threat to five private schools in Chennai, police asks public not to panic  

CHENNAI: Five private schools in Chennai city received bomb threats on Thursday following which the police are conducting searches in the premises of the educational institutions. According to sources, the schools are located around Anna Nagar, JJ Nagar, Parrys Corner, Gopalapuram and Mylapore. However, the police asked the public not to panic as they were taking necessary actions.

On Thursday, a screenshot of the school's message sent to the parents informing them of the potential bomb threat was shared on social media. "As a precautionary measure, the school has requested the authorities to thoroughly inspect the premises. Consequently, students will be dispersed at 1 pm from their respective classrooms," it had said. It also added that the school transport will not be operational due to the current circumstances.

Following this, several parents rushed to the schools to pick up their children. In some of the schools, the students were accommodated on the school grounds when the police were searching the premises. "Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits. GCP/BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) teams have been sent for anti-sabotage checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails. The public is requested not to panic," said the police in a tweet.

According to police sources, search in one of the schools has been completed and no bombs were found and search is still underway in other schools.