Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Feb 9

CHENNAI: POWER supply will be suspended in parts of the city from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to facilitate maintenance work.

MADAMBAKKAM: Anantha Nagar, Park Street, Susila Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Vengaivasal Main road, Velachery Main Road, Anjaneyar kovil Street, Indira Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Kannadasan Avenue PALLIKARANAI: Kakithapuram, S. Kolathur, Bhakyalakshmi Nagar, Raja Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhavani Street, Vetter Lane, Officers Lane, New Sandai Road, PERUMBAKKAM Solinganallur, Erikarai Road, Velachery Main Road, Ranganathapuram, Pudunagar, Masuthi Street.

PALLAVARAM: Rajaji Nagar, Eswari Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and surrounding areas.

THIRUVANMIYUR: Kamarajar Nagar 1st to 3rd West Street, Western Avenue, Kamarajar Nagar 1st Main Road, Ranganathapuram, Periyar Nagar, Valluvar Nagar

PERUNGUDI: Uthandi, Neelangarai, Vaithiyalingam 1st Cross Street to 3rd Cross Street, New Ganesh 1st Street to 5th Street, Rajendran Nagar 1st Street to 10th Street, Kathiravan Road, Narayana School, ECR Police Station and surrounding areas.

IT CORRIDOR: Venkateswara 1st Main Road, 10th Street, Pandiyar Nagar, Arignar Anna Nagarand above all surrounding areas.

RAMAPURAM: Mugalivakkam, Lalithambal Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Ayyappan Kovil,

NANDAMBAKKAM: Kolappakkam, Sri Ram Garden, Indira Nagar, Pilliyar Kovil Street, Bell Nagar, Dharmarajapuram, C.R. R Puram, L&T Colony, M.G. Road, M.G.R. Nagar and surrounding areas.

K.K NAGAR: Ramasamy Road, Rajamannar Road, Lakshmanasamy Road, R. K. Shanmugam Road, Nesappakkam, P.T. Rajan Road, Ashok Nagar 1, 9th and 11th Avenue, 80ft Road and surrounding areas.

Porur: Kavanur R.E. Nagar, Sirukalathur, Saraswathi Nagar, Kalathipet, Manimangalam Salai, Periyar Nagar, Pudhupedu RAMAPURAM Venkateswara Nagar 2nd to 3rd Main Road, Venkateswara 3,11,12,7th Street and all surrounding areas.

AMBATTUR: Menambedu Oragadam, S.V. Nagar, Gandhi Main road and Pasumpon Salai.

RED HILLS: Karanodai, Athur, Devaneri, Kammarpalaiyum, K.V.T Avenue, Sozhipalayam, Periya colony and surrounding areas.