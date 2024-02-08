Triumphant tunes of talent

The breakthrough hit

In 2014, Godson started his YouTube channel where he took a 100-days challenge. “Every day, I would upload a one-minute instrumental video. That’s how I created a YouTube account under my name. It was basically a one-man show where I had to learn the song, record it, edit the video, and upload it,” he shares. After watching his videos, he was approached by Manikandan, a lyricist, to create an album, leading to his first hit composition, Criminal Crush. “When they presented me with the concept, I quickly composed a tune in just 20 minutes. They were impressed by it and decided to finalise the project with me,” he adds. After years of dedication, he had a breakthrough in 2021 with Anirudh Ravichandran singing the song.

“After my first album was released, I received opportunities to work in films. ‘Valaignan’ marks my debut as a music director, collaborating with deputy director Lokesh. The movie is currently in post-production,” he says.

It is often challenging for Godson to get a chance to demonstrate his potential. “Sometimes, people doubt if I have composed the music or if I’m capable of it. Rejection is frequent, but learning to overcome it is crucial for progress. Working with older members of the orchestra can also be tough because I’m much younger than them. Sometimes, getting what I need from them can be tricky,” he shares.

Musical journey

His first outdoor performance was during his school years, where the claps and cheers from the audience served as a source of motivation. He was also a member of the band ‘Checkmate’ during his college days where he performed and participated in several competitions. In one such event, musician Yuvan Shankar Raja was the chief guest and he and the band members got special recognition.

In his early years, he found inspiration in the music of AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja. At that time, he believed that only seasoned professionals could pursue careers as music directors, until newcomers like Anirudh and Hip Hop Tamizha emerged onto the scene, reshaping his perception. “When I found out that Anirudh was singing my composition, I was filled with immense thrill and joy. I looked forward to gaining insights from him and showcasing my musical creations. He was also curious to know about my approach to working with limited resources. As a budding artiste in the industry, I was somewhat anxious about how these people would be, but he was a humble and down-to-earth person. Appreciation from him for my work was like acknowledging my efforts through all the years,” he says.

Godson’s goal is to give his best in all the projects he does. He also looks forward to collaborating with musicians like Hans Zimmer and many others to learn how they work with advanced technology. Sharing some tips for youngsters who wish to enter the field, he says, “In my experience, maintaining a calm attitude is crucial for surviving in this field, as it helps in facing criticism. Discipline is also vital for staying focused in this alluring yet challenging industry. Learning should continue throughout one’s life, it’s important not to believe that you know everything about music, as there’s always more to discover.”

Currently working on his second film, Godson has finally achieved the level of success he strived for. “Entering the movie industry is challenging and requires years of hard work and experience. Some may believe it’s luck that I entered at a young age, but it’s not. I’ve been striving for this opportunity since 2014, nearly ten years. I achieved it early because I made the decision early and put in a lot of effort and sincere dedication,” he says.