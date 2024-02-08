Zifo to expand operations in Chennai, recruit 1,000 more in 2024

CHENNAI: Zifo, a scientific informatics services company, is set to expand its operations in the city by adding 50,000 square feet of new office space and recruiting 1,000 more professionals in 2024.

The company works across research and development, manufacturing and clinical domains in pharma, biotech, chemicals, food & beverage, oil & gas as well as FMCG sectors. The new office space was inaugurated by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, on Tuesday.

The company plans to recruit 1,000 additional professionals in calendar year 2024, including 200 people being on-boarded this week.

By 2025, Zifo wants to be a 5,000-member strong company globally, with a majority of them operating from Chennai, the company said in a statement.

“Zifo is delighted to be in an industry where we can directly impact the lives of millions of people around the world, by accelerating R&D across critical industries like Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food & Beverages and FMCG,” said Raj Prakash, MD & CEO, Zifo.

"We are in the right place at the right time, as the growth momentum from the adoption of AI/ML based services in R&D has made us an oasis of calm growth amidst the uncertainty in Indian IT, geopolitical environment, and global economies. We hope to take full advantage of this situation", Prakash added.