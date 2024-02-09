Top solar players converge at renewable energy expo in Chennai

CHENNAI: The sixth edition of of Renewable Energy Expo got under way at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre on Thursday.

The three-day expo has drawn participation from top solar panel manufacturers, dealers, wholesalers, electric vehicle vendors, and MSMEs. With nearly 160 stalls, the event promises to be a hub of innovation and collaboration in the renewable energy sector.

Speaking to TNIE, S Giri Shekhar, project head of the event, emphasised the global momentum towards reducing carbon emissions, which has spurred the growth of renewable energy industries. He said the recent announcement of Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana will go towards providing free electricity through rooftop solarisation to millions of households.

The expo serves as a vital link between manufacturers and visitors, Shekhar said, underscoring the expo’s track record of facilitating over 1,500 MoUs in the past five years.

M Stalin, representing a solar panel company from Udumalpet, expressed optimism about the growing interest in solar energy. He emphasised on the company’s role in guiding consumers on getting bank loans, government subsidies, and benefits of solar module usage.