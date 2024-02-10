Chennai: Debris from rly works dumped into Cooum

CHENNAI: Construction work to lay a new railway track along the Cooum river, near the Chennai Park town suburban railway station, has resulted in debris being let off into the river.

The Southern Railway is currently undertaking work to lay a new railway track between Chennai beach and Chennai Egmore station. MRTS services between Chennai Beach and Chintadripet has been temporarily suspended for works to be carried out in full swing.

Locals also allege that dumping continues unabated despite repeated complaints and construction works are carried out at night also. “Large scale construction works should not be carried out at night. But they are repeatedly doing it and it hasn’t stopped even after multiple complaints,” said P Siva, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

“They have space to dump debris in a nearby ground. But contractors are conveniently dumping it into the river,” said S Giri, a college student.

Southern Railway chief public relations officer B Guganesan told TNIE, “The debris might have spilled over from the ongoing works. Contractors will not work beyond 10 pm, but on a few days work may have been extended. We will get the dump cleared and ensure that railway track works are not carried out at night.”