Doctors at Chennai hospital remove large malignant tumour from four-year-old girl's liver

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani successfully performed a complicated surgery on a girl aged four, to remove a large malignant tumour from her liver. The medical team, led by Dr Swaminathan Sambandam, director, Multiorgan Transplant, Advanced GI and HPB surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, showcased exceptional expertise and dedication, ensuring a positive outcome for the young patient.

The young girl was admitted to the hospital due to fever and abdominal pain. Subsequent tests revealed a diagnosis of left hepatoblastoma (Liver Cancer which was a 15 cm tumour in liver) and underwent laparoscopic left hepatectomy (Removal of the tumour from the liver tissues) followed by chemotherapy.

Dr Swaminathan, said, “Childhood cancers in the 0-14 age group contribute to 4.0% of all the cancers. Surgery plays a key role in treating paediatric liver cancers, where the tumour is completely removed which is then followed by chemotherapy. The procedure also involves the expertise of surgeon, anaesthetists and post-surgery care to prevent complications and infections.

This procedure stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of our medical team and the strength of our patient. We have the state-of-the-art facility and infrastructure to handle complex Paediatric Hepatobiliary surgeries and Hepatobiliary surgeries including cancer surgeries and paediatric liver transplants at an affordable cost.”

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospitals, said, “Our aim is to deliver the best healthcare to the people. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and dedicated medical professionals stand as a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare. I commend the efforts and expertise of Dr Swaminathan Sambandam and his team for successfully performing the surgery thereby helping the young girl fight cancer.”