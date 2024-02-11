MK fete: Show featuring 12L flowers gets under way at Chennai Semmozhi Poonga

CHENNAI: As part of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, a ten-day flower show has been organised at Semmozhi Poonga by the Horticulture department. The event was inaugurated by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday.

The show features a display of over 12 lakh flowers. Special cultural programmes are also scheduled at the flower show venue every evening.

The exhibition also showcases a variety of flower display pieces including teddy bears, boats, clocks, a tower garden, elephants, butterflies, tortoises, birds, arches, and flower carpets.

According to a press statement, the 12 lakh flowers include red and white Carnations, Tulip Iris, Roses, Gerberas, Liliums, Alstroemeria, Asters, Antirrhinum, Begonia Balsam, Cyclamen, Calceolarias, Dahlias, Geranium, Gloxinia, Lisianthus, Orchids, Pansy and Phlox.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneer Selvam, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and other elected representatives and officials were also presnt during the inauguration.