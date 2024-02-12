Chennai: 10-year-old playing at YMCA ground steps on live wire, dies

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy playing at YMCA basketball ground after school hours on Saturday evening died when he stepped on an exposed electrical cable. According to police, Riyan Adhav was a resident of D’silva Street in Mylapore and studying class 6 in a private school.

His parents Dayal Sundaram and Geetha Priya are senior doctors at a private hospital.

Adhav had a keen interest in basketball and used to practice at the basketball ground in YMCA after school hours. On Saturday evening, Adhav accidentally stepped on an exposed cable during a game and was thrown away. His coach and other students promptly rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Following preliminary investigation, police said that the boy had stepped on an electric wire which had not been buried properly near the basketball court.

“The YMCA ground is often used to host private events during weekends. On Saturday and Sunday there were four different events. We are probing the management and administration staff for negligence,” a police officer said.

Adhav’s body was handed over to his parents after postmortem.