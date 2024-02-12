Chennai: Traffic diversions begin for metro work

CHENNAI: In view of the construction of metro stations at Anna Flyover, Nungambakkam and Sterling Road, the city traffic police will implement traffic diversions on a trial basis for one week from February 11 onwards.

*Vehicles coming from Chetpet towards Gemini Flyover will be diverted towards College Road, Haddows Road, Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Gemini Flyover. This diversion will function as a one-way

*Vehicles coming from Gemini Flyover will proceed via Uthamar Gandhi Road via Kodambakkam High Road (Dr. MGR Road) towards Valluvar Kottam to reach their destination in one way diversion

*Vehicles intended towards Aminjikarai will be diverted at Tank Bund Road (left turn) to proceed via Nelson Manickam Road to reach Aminjikarai and other destinations as usual

*All vehicles from Valluvar Kottam, bound for Gemini Flyover will be diverted at Valluvar Kottam junction towards the Valluvar Kottam High Road via Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Anna flyover (Gemini Bridge) or right turn towards Thirumalai Pillai road, GN Chetty road towards Anna flyover (Gemini Bridge) to reach their destination