Floral fascination at Chennai Semmozhi Poonga

CHENNAI: Maturing amid the vibrant life of a city, the inner child within me clings to the timeless joy, strolling hand-in-hand through the local garden with my grandpa. I am reminded of his words while moving around the flower show at Semmozhi Poonga on Saturday: ‘Every flower has a story to tell’. The Kalaignar Centenary Flower Exhibition was no less than a colourful and whimsical atmosphere of joy, wonder, and appreciation for the beauty of nature expressed through artistry.

The floral sculptures, in the shapes of elephants, tortoises, and swans, entice me — and many others — to click a selfie with the picturesque scenery. The botanical garden with around 12 lakh plants turns out to be a memory-making haven with activities of pottery, face painting, and bouquet-making, lending me a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life. I wade through several families to join the bevy of kids who had already made a beeline to get their faces painted with their favourite flowers and cartoons of Chhota Bheem and Shin-chan.

“The whole idea of the exhibition was to provide leisure for people with crowd-indulging activities. Every activity is thoughtfully curated to connect visitors to their roots while providing a joyful experience,” says Tinu Santiago, Evoke Media. Adding to the upcoming activities at the ten day-extravaganza, Karthick, from AFS, the event organising team, shares, “The corners will have more such eye-catching presenters such as stand-ups, make-up stalls, etc to add an involving essence for people.”