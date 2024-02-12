Floral fascination at Chennai Semmozhi Poonga

CHENNAI: Maturing amid the vibrant life of a city, the inner child within me clings to the timeless joy, strolling hand-in-hand through the local garden with my grandpa. I am reminded of his words while moving around the flower show at Semmozhi Poonga on Saturday: ‘Every flower has a story to tell’. The Kalaignar Centenary Flower Exhibition was no less than a colourful and whimsical atmosphere of joy, wonder, and appreciation for the beauty of nature expressed through artistry.
The floral sculptures, in the shapes of elephants, tortoises, and swans, entice me — and many others — to click a selfie with the picturesque scenery. The botanical garden with around 12 lakh plants turns out to be a memory-making haven with activities of pottery, face painting, and bouquet-making, lending me a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life. I wade through several families to join the bevy of kids who had already made a beeline to get their faces painted with their favourite flowers and cartoons of Chhota Bheem and Shin-chan.
“The whole idea of the exhibition was to provide leisure for people with crowd-indulging activities. Every activity is thoughtfully curated to connect visitors to their roots while providing a joyful experience,” says Tinu Santiago, Evoke Media. Adding to the upcoming activities at the ten day-extravaganza, Karthick, from AFS, the event organising team, shares, “The corners will have more such eye-catching presenters such as stand-ups, make-up stalls, etc to add an involving essence for people.”
Amid all the excitement, the garden was teeming in amazement with the smiles of the anthophiles. Busy in a deep sense of admiration for the unfurled petals, Deepa, a college student shares, “The display showcases a vast array of exotic flowers, including petunias and chrysanthemums. Seeing them grow in real life and learning their backstory is a beautiful experience.” Inspired by the lush Miracle Garden of Dubai, this flower show transports me into the scenic landscapes of Ooty and Kodaikanal, emerging as a destination that fosters a harmonious connection between people and nature.
“Flowers are an integral part of our culture, used in weddings, for worship, and other traditions. We aim to preserve the rich tapestry of our region, and to this end, we have planned more initiatives that promote the standards of agriculture and bring them to the people of Chennai,” says an official.