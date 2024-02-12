Milestones for Tablets India Foundation’s CSR activity

CHENNAI: Tablets India Foundation, a trust formed by Tablets India Limited, a leading pharma company, celebrated its fifth anniversary of Annadanam activities which coincided with the successful completion of 10,00,000 free meals service in February 2024. This activity is part of Tablets India Limited’s CSR activity of establishing annadanam centres (free meals centres) where freshly-prepared food is cooked at the site and served to the needy traditionally on a plantain leaf. There are five such centres spanning Chennai, Mahabalipuram, and Puducherry.

In a function organised on February 8 by Tablets India Foundation at their first Annadanam Centre at Tondiarpet, Yutaka Aso, chairman, Aso Corporation, Japan, and the honorary chairman, Kyushu Economic Federation, Japan, was the chief guest and addressed the gathering. He appreciated the Annadanam services carried out by Tablets India Group and encouraged their unique helping nature for the society at large. Aso also served the needy at the Annadanam center as part of the function.

A speech by Bharat Jhaver, president, on the functioning of Tablets India Foundation, highlighted that the annadanam activities started in 2019 with the establishment of one centre and over time expanded to four more. The total number of meals served every month is about 40,000. This is apart from the foundation conducting free medical camps, old age homes, etc.

The chairman of Tablets India Group, RK Jhaver introduced the chief guest and requested him to distribute mementos to Annadanam Service Centre members for their good services. The vote of thanks was given by director RS Raghavan. The event was followed by lunch for all participants.